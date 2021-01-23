Starring Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil in principal roles, Arth (1982) still tops the list of those Bollywood films which took on the topic of extramarital affairs at a time when not many films tried to turn the spotlight on such issues.

Apart from its unconventional storyline for that time, what etched the film in audiences’ minds forever were moving performances from Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. Azmi even bagged the prestigious National Film Award for her outstanding act in the movie.

According to reports, Arth is set to get a remake. And from what we hear talented actor Bobby Deol may be seen playing the lead role in the project. The same has been confirmed by producer Sharat Chandra.

“Yes, the supremely talented Bobby Deol will reprise Kulbhushan Kharbanda Ji’s role in the Arth remake. We are in the final stage of discussions with him,” the producer told an online publication.

Actress-turned-filmmaker Revathi will direct the remake. There is no update on who will reprise the roles which Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil played with aplomb in the original. If all goes well, the remake will start rolling in the first half of 2021.

In other news, Bobby Deol has been confirmed to play a pivotal part in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, titled Animal. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. Anil Kapoor has also joined the cast to play an important role. Animal, to be produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series Films, is expected to mount the shooting floor in mid-2021.

Deol also reunites with his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol for Anil Sharma’s Apne 2. The film, as the title suggests itself, is a sequel to their 2007 family-drama Apne, which starred Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif as female leads.

Tags: Bobby Deol, Revathi, Sharat Chandra, Arth