Ayushmann Khurrana is currently one of the biggest names in Bollywood. He started his journey as a contestant on the show MTV Roadies, and later hosted many shows on Television. It was in 2012 when he made his Bollywood debut and then there was no looking back for him.

Today, Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his 37th birthday; so, let’s look at the list of his top five performances…

Vicky Donor (2012)

We have to start the list with Vicky Donor, his debut movie. Ayushmann impressed one and all with his performance in the movie and showcased his amazing comic timing in it. He won Best Debut award at all the award functions for his performance in the movie.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)

Ayushmann Khurrana surely picks up the films that not many mainstream actors would like to feature in. In 2017, he starred in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in which he played the role of a guy who suffers from erectile dysfunction. Ayushmann was damn good in the film, and the movie was a super hit at the box office.

Andhadhun (2018)

When Andhadhun released, it was Tabu’s performance that grabbed everyone’s attention. But well, Ayushmann was excellent in the movie, and received Best Actor award at India’s National Awards. It is clearly one of the best performances of his career.

Article 15 (2019)

Ayushmann has always opted to star in high-on content movies, and one of them was Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15. It was a hard-hitting movie and Ayushmann’s performance as a cop was appreciated by one and all. He won Best Actor (Critics) award at Filmfare Awards.

Dream Girl (2019)

Last on the list we have Dream Girl. The Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial is undoubtedly one of the best comedy films we have seen in the past few years. Ayushmann’s performance in the movie was simply amazing.