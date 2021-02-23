Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam will be seen together in a horror-comedy titled Bhoot Police. The shooting of the film kickstarted in November 2020, and was wrapped up earlier this month.

Now, today, the makers have announced the release date of the film. Bhoot Police is all set to hit the big screens on 10th September 2021.

Jacqueline Fernandez took to Twitter to share the poster of the film and announce the release date. She tweeted, “Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept. #NewNormalIsParanormal #SaifAliKhan @arjunk26 @yamigautam @jaavedjaaferi @RameshTaurani @PuriAkshai #PavanKirpalani #JayaTaurani @tipsofficial #12thStreetEntertainment #BhootPolice.”

Well, the poster of the movie looks quite interesting and it surely make us eager to know more about the film.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police also stars Jaaved Jaaferi in a pivotal role. The movie is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and Jaya Taurani.

Filmmaker Pavan Kirpalani is known for directing horror movies like Ragini MMS and Darr @ The Mall. He had also helmed the psychological thriller Phobia which had a few horror elements in it. With Bhoot Police, he will be trying something new as it is a horror-comedy.

Earlier, while talking to Mumbai Mirror about the film, the director had stated, “We are excited to bring this spooky adventure-comedy and really happy to have Saif and Arjun join the team as they are a perfect fit for this crazy entertainer. Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring their trademark humour to the script.”