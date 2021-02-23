A few weeks ago, there were reports that Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga will be getting a direct-to-digital release. However, the reports have turned out to be false, and the movie is all set to release in theatres on 19th March 2021.

Today, the makers have unveiled a poster of the film, and they have announced that the teaser of the movie will be out tomorrow.

John Abraham took to Instagram to inform his fans about it. He posted, “Get ready for the biggest Saga of the year, #MumbaiSaga, teaser out tomorrow! ��� @therealemraan @_sanjaygupta #bhushankumar @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @whitefeatherfilms @kajalaggarwalofficial @_prat @shaadrandhawa @maheshmanjrekar @gulshangrover @suniel.shetty @rohitroy500 @samirsoni123 @anjanasukhani @vivaanparashar @mumbaisagamovie.”

Apart from John, the movie stars Emraan Hashmi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover and Mahesh Manjrekar will be seen in pivotal roles in the movie.

While John plays the role of a gangster in the movie, Emraan will be seen as a cop.

Mumbai Saga is set in the 80s and 90s, and will tell the story of how Bombay became Mumbai. It is clearly one of the most awaited films of the year.

The movie will be clashing with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While the YRF production looks like a movie for multiplex audiences, Sanjay Gupta’s movies are mainly for masses.