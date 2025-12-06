Bhavitha Mandava opens Chanel’s 2026 ‘Métiers d’Art show in New York

Highlights:

Bhavitha Mandava, 25, from Hyderabad, opened Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show in New York.

She was first discovered at a New York subway station while studying at NYU.

A video of her parents reacting emotionally to her Chanel debut went viral.

Industry observers say her appearance reflects broader shifts toward diverse, global casting.

Indian model Bhavitha Mandava has quickly become one of the most discussed new names in international fashion after opening the Chanel Métiers d’Art 2026 runway in New York City. Her appearance at the show marked a major shift for an industry where new talent rarely breaks into top-tier luxury houses so quickly, and her rise has become a subject of interest across both New York and India.

Mandava, originally from Hyderabad, moved to the US to study assistive technology at NYU. Her path into modeling began only months earlier, and it happened by chance. She was approached by a scout on a New York subway platform while going about her routine as a student. Two weeks later, she walked her first major runway as a Bottega Veneta exclusive. Those who knew her at the time said the rapid shift from student life to global fashion surprised her more than anyone else.

How Bhavitha Mandava Went From New York’s Subway to the Chanel Runway

Bhavitha Mandava remained focused on her studies when she was first discovered, and she was not pursuing modeling work. After her initial appearance for Bottega Veneta, her connection with Matthieu Blazy shaped the next stage of her career. Blazy cast her early in his work, continued to follow her progress, and later included her in his Chanel debut. Industry watchers have noted that it is uncommon for a new model to be brought into two major luxury houses within such a short period.

The Chanel Métiers d’Art 2026 show took place inside Manhattan’s old Bowery station, a transit landmark that thousands pass daily without noticing. For Mandava, returning to a familiar environment while standing at the center of a major global show created an unusual contrast. Opening the Chanel runway at that location added symbolic weight to a journey that began on a nearby subway platform.

Why Bhavitha Mandava’s Chanel Debut Matters

The appearance of Bhavitha Mandava at the Chanel Métiers d’Art show carried significance beyond her individual career milestone. Indian models have walked international runways for decades, but opening a Chanel show, especially one in New York, remains a rare opportunity. Casting director Anita Bitton, known for inclusive selection processes, brought her into the lineup without altering her natural presence or identity. Mandava has previously said she felt recognized and respected for who she is.

Fashion influencer Viren H Shah, who documented early stages of her career, emphasized that her rise demonstrates how talent can emerge unexpectedly. He called the Chanel appearance a “full circle moment,” referencing the fact that the show took place in the same city where she was first discovered.

How Her Family Reacted to Bhavitha Mandava’s Chanel Moment

A widely shared clip from Bhavitha Mandava’s Instagram page has amplified public interest in her Chanel debut. The video shows her parents watching the show from their home in India. Her mother repeatedly said her name through tears, while her father sat quietly, visibly proud and emotional. The clip struck a chord with many viewers, particularly among young South Asians who recognized the importance of this type of family pride.

What Comes Next for Bhavitha Mandava

Following the Chanel appearance, Bhavitha Mandava shared a brief message on social media thanking the brand and Matthieu Blazy. She has not announced upcoming bookings, and her next steps remain unconfirmed. However, industry commentators expect her to appear across upcoming fashion cycles, given the momentum created by her early work with two major fashion houses.

As interest continues to grow, Bhavitha Mandava is positioned to become one of the key faces representing a more diverse future in global modeling. Her rapid ascent — from a New York subway platform to one of Chanel’s most watched runways — continues to define conversations around representation, opportunity, and visibility in fashion.