9.2 C
London
Monday, November 20, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentBanita Sandhu boards ‘Goodachari’ sequel
Entertainment

Banita Sandhu boards ‘Goodachari’ sequel

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Amitabh retrospective part of France’s Festival des 3 Continents

The 45th edition of France’s Festival des 3 Continents...
News

Rescuers drill to supply more food to workers trapped in Indian tunnel

Efforts are underway by rescuers to deliver cooked food...
Entertainment

Big B reacts to team India’s loss in World Cup 2023

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday morning shared a heartwarming...
Cricket

World Cup chokers? India searches for answers after latest letdown

CRICKET-OBSESSED India was left grappling for answers on Monday...
Entertainment

Modi reacts to Mick Jagger’s social media note in Hindi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to a ‘Thank...

Actress-model Banita Sandhu is set to star in G2, the sequel to the 2018 Telugu film Goodachari starring Adivi Sesh, the makers said on Monday.

Sandhu, known for movies such as October and Sardar Udham, will star opposite Sesh in the upcoming action spy thriller to be directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

The actress said she is looking forward to working in her first pan-India film.

“It is a role unlike anything I’ve ever done before and I can’t wait for audiences to see me in a completely fresh avatar. Working on this movie will be a creative delight for me,” Sandhu said in a statement.

“I warmly welcome Banita to the ‘G2’ world. I look forward to an amazing collaboration,” added Sesh.

The shooting of G2 will begin soon.

Meanwhile, Season 3 of the globally popular show Bridgerton also features her in a pivotal role.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Modi reacts to Mick Jagger’s social media note in Hindi
Next article
Big B reacts to team India’s loss in World Cup 2023

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Amitabh retrospective part of France’s Festival des 3 Continents

Entertainment 0
The 45th edition of France’s Festival des 3 Continents...

Rescuers drill to supply more food to workers trapped in Indian tunnel

News 0
Efforts are underway by rescuers to deliver cooked food...

Big B reacts to team India’s loss in World Cup 2023

Entertainment 0
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday morning shared a heartwarming...

Popular

Amitabh retrospective part of France’s Festival des 3 Continents

Entertainment 0
The 45th edition of France’s Festival des 3 Continents...

Rescuers drill to supply more food to workers trapped in Indian tunnel

News 0
Efforts are underway by rescuers to deliver cooked food...

Big B reacts to team India’s loss in World Cup 2023

Entertainment 0
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday morning shared a heartwarming...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc