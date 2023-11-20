Banita Sandhu boards ‘Goodachari’ sequel

Actress-model Banita Sandhu is set to star in G2, the sequel to the 2018 Telugu film Goodachari starring Adivi Sesh, the makers said on Monday.

Sandhu, known for movies such as October and Sardar Udham, will star opposite Sesh in the upcoming action spy thriller to be directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

The actress said she is looking forward to working in her first pan-India film.

“It is a role unlike anything I’ve ever done before and I can’t wait for audiences to see me in a completely fresh avatar. Working on this movie will be a creative delight for me,” Sandhu said in a statement.

“I warmly welcome Banita to the ‘G2’ world. I look forward to an amazing collaboration,” added Sesh.

The shooting of G2 will begin soon.

Meanwhile, Season 3 of the globally popular show Bridgerton also features her in a pivotal role.