Entertainment

Big B reacts to team India’s loss in World Cup 2023

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday morning shared a heartwarming message for team India after their loss against Australia in the World Cup 2023 final match and called them “our pride.”

Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a picture in which he can be seen in a white hoodie paired with black track pants. He is seen resting his hand (with a wrist brace) on his heart.

The Don actor captioned the post, “…. NO NO NO .. TEAM INDIA .. not OFF yet .. you are our pride .. you are the heart where the hand rests .”

 

Soon after he dropped the post, several fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries), and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets.

Travis was given the ‘Player of the Match’ for his century.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

He also has a courtroom drama film Section 84 in his kitty.

