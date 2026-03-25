Badshah and Isha Rikhi spark marriage speculation after private ceremony photos surface

Highlights:

Photos circulating online suggest Badshah and Isha Rikhi may have married

The couple has reportedly been in a relationship for nearly four years

Ceremony appears to have taken place in a private setting with family present

No official confirmation has been issued by Badshah or Isha Rikhi

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih

Speculation around Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s relationship has intensified after a series of images surfaced online showing the two participating in what appear to be traditional wedding rituals. The photos, which were shared on Instagram by Isha Rikhi’s mother, have prompted widespread discussion among fans and followers.

In the images, Badshah is seen wearing a brown kurta with a golden turban, while Isha Rikhi is dressed in a red salwar kameez. Both are wearing floral garlands, typically associated with Indian wedding ceremonies. The visuals show the couple standing together and taking part in rituals, with close family members present.

The post was accompanied by a brief caption from Isha’s mother that read, “God bless you,” along with heart and protective emojis. While the caption does not explicitly confirm a wedding, the imagery has led many to conclude that the ceremony could be a marriage.

Badshah relationship timeline with Isha Rikhi

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Reports indicate that Badshah and Isha Rikhi have been in a relationship for close to four years. The two are believed to have met at a social gathering through mutual connections. Over time, their association developed into a long-term relationship, though they largely kept it out of the public spotlight.

Despite their public profiles, both Badshah and Isha Rikhi have maintained a relatively private approach to their personal lives. This has contributed to the current speculation, as neither has addressed the circulating claims.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)

Badshah and Isha Rikhi remain silent on wedding reports

As of now, neither Badshah nor Isha Rikhi has confirmed or denied the reports regarding their alleged marriage. The absence of an official statement has added to public curiosity, with fans continuing to analyze the viral images for clues.

The photos remain the primary source of speculation, and without direct confirmation, the nature of the ceremony remains unclear. It is not known whether the event was a formal wedding or a pre-wedding ritual.

Badshah’s past marriage and personal remarks

Before his reported relationship with Isha Rikhi, Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih. The couple separated in 2020 after several years together. They share a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who currently lives in London with her mother.

In a 2024 podcast interview, Badshah spoke about his previous marriage, stating that both he and Jasmine made efforts to sustain the relationship. He explained that they ultimately chose to part ways because the situation was not a healthy environment for their child. He also noted that he does not get to see his daughter as often as he would like.