Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ first look set for April 2 launch on Hanuman Jayanti

Highlights:

First look of Ranbir Kapoor arrives April 2 on Hanuman Jayanti

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari with a large-scale production setup

Cast includes Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol

International collaboration across music, action, and performance capture

Film planned as a two-part release in 2026 and 2027

The first official glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana is scheduled to be unveiled on April 2, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti. The announcement has drawn attention as audiences look for clarity on the film’s visual direction and scale.

The reveal, confirmed by producer Namit Malhotra on Rama Navami, is expected to go beyond a standard poster release. The production team is planning a global launch event, reflecting the time and resources invested in the project. The first look is expected to present a detailed introduction to Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama, particularly after earlier leaked images generated mixed reactions online.

Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana film scale and direction

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is positioned as a large-scale mythological adaptation. The filmmakers aim to balance authenticity with modern cinematic techniques. The narrative is expected to retain emotional depth while presenting the story in a format designed for contemporary audiences.

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The team has indicated a measured approach in depicting the source material, recognizing the cultural and religious significance of the Ramayana. This suggests a focus on both accuracy and visual storytelling, supported by high production values.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana cast and characters

The film features a multi-starrer cast, with several prominent actors taking on key roles. Yash will play Ravana, while Sai Pallavi is cast as Sita. Sunny Deol will appear as Lord Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey takes on the role of Lakshman.

This ensemble indicates a character-driven structure, where each role contributes to the larger narrative. The casting choices also point to a mix of mainstream appeal and performance-oriented roles.

Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana global collaborations and technical team

A major aspect of the project is its international collaboration. The film’s music is being developed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, signaling a global approach to the soundtrack.

Action sequences are being handled by Guy Norris, known for Mad Max: Fury Road, while performance capture is led by Terry Notary, recognized for work on major Hollywood productions. These collaborations indicate a focus on technical execution alongside storytelling.

Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana release plan and structure

The film is planned as a two-part release. The first installment is scheduled for Diwali 2026, with the second part expected in 2027. This format allows the story to unfold across multiple chapters, aligning with the scale of the original epic.

The structured release approach suggests an extended narrative arc, with room for detailed character development and world-building.