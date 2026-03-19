Dhurandhar 2′ show cancellations spark confusion across theaters

Highlights:

Last-minute technical issues led to cancellations and delays of Dhurandhar 2 preview shows across multiple regions

Missing or inaccessible digital film prints disrupted several scheduled screenings

Audiences moved between theaters amid confusion, with some facing delays and verbal clashes with staff

Makers apologized, rescheduled shows, and offered refunds or alternate viewing options

Despite disruptions, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to perform strongly during the festive release window

Paid preview screenings of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, were disrupted across India on Wednesday after several shows were canceled or delayed at short notice. The issues affected key regions including Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, leading to confusion among audiences and operational challenges for theaters.

The disruptions occurred just ahead of the film’s official theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Anticipation around Dhurandhar 2 was high, with advance bookings for preview screenings drawing large crowds. However, many moviegoers were unable to watch the film as planned due to technical and distribution-related issues.

Dhurandhar 2 cancellations caused by missing digital film prints

The primary reason behind the cancellations of Dhurandhar 2 shows was linked to technical failures involving digital film distribution. Reports indicate that several theaters did not receive the required digital film prints on time. In some cases, the files were delivered but could not be accessed.

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The issue was more pronounced for dubbed versions of Dhurandhar 2 in regional languages. Screenings in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada faced significant delays or cancellations due to missing encryption keys or passwords needed to unlock and play the content.

As a result, many shows scheduled earlier in the day could not proceed, leaving theaters with limited options and audiences without clear updates.

Confusion at theaters as Dhurandhar 2 shows get canceled

The sudden cancellation of Dhurandhar 2 screenings led to confusion at several cinema locations, particularly in Mumbai. Audiences reported moving between theaters in search of available shows after being informed of cancellations.

In some cases, viewers were redirected multiple times, only to encounter further delays or uncertainty. One moviegoer described traveling from Gaiety Galaxy theater to another cinema in Goregaon East after being told earlier shows had been canceled. Even after reaching the second location, there was no confirmation of available screenings.

Delays of 30 minutes or more were also reported for shows that were not entirely canceled. The lack of clear communication led to frustration among audiences, resulting in verbal altercations between patrons and theater staff.

Dhurandhar 2 makers respond to cancellations and delays

The production team behind Dhurandhar 2 issued a public statement acknowledging the disruptions and apologizing to audiences. They confirmed that while most Hindi-language screenings resumed from the evening, regional language versions were affected differently.

Tamil and Telugu screenings were rescheduled for later in the night, while Malayalam and Kannada versions were postponed until the following morning due to unresolved technical issues.

The makers described Dhurandhar 2 as a passion project and expressed disappointment over the situation. They assured viewers that efforts were underway to resolve the issues and that updated show timings would be shared promptly.

Audiences whose bookings were affected were offered refunds or the option to watch the Hindi version with subtitles.