Well-known Bollywood producer Anand Pandit is presently waiting for the release of his next production offering Chehre, which has been creating quite a buzz ever since its official announcement. The film features an ensemble cast led by megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Recently, the makers dropped the trailer of the forthcoming mystery thriller, which received stupendous response from all quarters. The trailer has successfully piqued audiences’ interest and now everyone is waiting to catch the film in cinemas.

We now hear that producer Anand Pandit has brought back the golden era of musical live-orchestra for the title track of Chehre. The upcoming title song has been composed by Shekhar Ravjiani, and to bring the breathtaking track to life, 107 musicians from across the globe came together in Prague to record it via a live symphony orchestra.

Talking about the same, Pandit says, “The title track has been beautifully composed by Shekhar and it is an absolutely breathtaking piece of music which perfectly complements the thrill and mystery elements of Chehre. Each note is striking and we thought to enhance it even further with renowned musicians performing live to the track. Witnessing such talented musicians rendering your track live has been an astounding experience and we hope audiences appreciate the song as well.”

Music director Shekhar Ravjiani adds, “Vishal and I are thrilled to once again have the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra working with us for our song. We have wonderful memories of working with them for our Om Shanti Om soundtrack. It is always a beautiful experience to have them bring our music to life. Can’t wait for people to hear the Chehre title track.”

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, Chehre is a Rumy Jafry directorial. Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty round off the cast.

The film is due on April 9, 2021.