Kiara Advani, who made her acting debut with the 2014 film Fugly, delivered her career’s biggest blockbuster in the form of Kabir Singh (2019). The film, which was an official remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy (2017), prides on being one of the highest grossing Hindi movies of 2019.

Kabir Singh was produced by Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios. Right after the runaway success of the romantic drama film, Khetani signed Advani for his next production Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently in production.

Now, we hear that Khetani recently offered yet another film to the actress, titled Apurva. “It is a woman-centric film titled Apurva which traces the journey of the female lead’s life in a day. It is an adrenaline pumping thriller which the makers wanted Kiara to shoulder. It is a small-budgeted concept-oriented project and they took the film to Kiara because she is anyway the in-house favourite.”

However, the actress has reportedly turned down the offer. “Kiara and her team heard the story and although they liked it, they felt it was a major risk for her at this point. She is the face of many big projects and her career has taken off to a different level now, so her team advised her against doing a smaller film like Apurva. Apart from that, she also wants to do only one woman-centric film in a limited time frame and she has already signed Karram Kurram under Ashutosh Gowariker’s production. They did not want to over burden themselves with another one.”

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is busy wrapping up her upcoming films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She is also awaiting the release of her next Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kiara Advani, Murad Khetani, Kabir Singh, Apurva, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2