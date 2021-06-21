Inside Edge season one released on Amazon Prime Video in 2017. Later, in 2019, the second season started streaming on the OTT platform. Now, soon the season three of the series will be released.

On Monday, Amazon Prime Video took to Twitter to make an announcement about the season three of Inside Edge. They tweeted, “more cricket. more drama. more entertainment. season 3, coming soon. HOWZATTTTTT? Exploding headRaising hands #InsideEdge @InsideEdgeAMZN @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @krnx @kanishk_v @vivekoberoi @RichaChadha @sayanigupta @TanujVirwani @AmitSial @SapnaPabbi @AamirBashir @AkshayOberoi.”

Inside Edge stars Richa Chaddha, Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi and Sidhant Gupta.

A few days ago, a report in Bollywood Hungama stated that Amazon Prime Video is not happy with season three of Inside Edge, and they have asked the makers to reshoot a major chunk of the show.

A source had told the portal, “The content isn’t up to the mark and after tasting success in The Family Man 2, the heads of Amazon Prime Video are being very cautious about the image of their platform. They don’t want to touch anything that’s substandard.”

However, there’s no confirmation about series being reshot.

Inside Edge season one and two, both had received a great response. Season one was nominated at 46th International Emmy Awards for the Best Drama Series category. The expectations from season three are surely quite high.