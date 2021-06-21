Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay will be celebrating his 47th birthday tomorrow. The makers of Thalapathy65 had announced that they will be sharing the first look of the film ahead of the actor’s birthday.

So, today, they have unveiled the first look poster of the film, and have also announced its title. The movie has been titled Beast.

Nelson Dilipkumar, the director of the film, took to Twitter to share the poster. He tweeted, “#BEAST it is � Happy to unveil the first look of this special film with my favourite and sweetest #thalapathy @actorvijay sir ♥️� hearty thanks to @sunpictures �@hegdepooja @anirudhofficial #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay.”

Well, the poster of Beast is surely a perfect treat for the fans of Thalapathy Vijay. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role, and it is produced by Sun Pictures. This will be Pooja and Vijay’s first film together, and will mark the actress’ comeback in Tamil film industry after a gap of 10 years.

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen on the big screen in Master which released earlier this year. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was a blockbuster at the box office.

Talking about Pooja, the actress will be seen in films like Most Eligible Bachelor (Telugu), Radhe Shyam (Telugu/Hindi), Acharya (Telugu), Cirkus (Hindi) and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (Hindi).