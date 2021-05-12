On 28th April 2021, Allu Arjun had informed everyone that he has been tested positive for Covid-19, and today, finally, the actor has tested negative. He took to Twitter to inform his fans about it.

Along with a note, Arya actor tweeted, “Hello everyone ! I have tested negative. I am doing well. Thank you all for the love.”

The note read, “Hello everyone! I have tested negative after 15days of quarantined. I want to thank all my well wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home & be safe. Thank you for all the love.”

He also posted a video in which he is meeting his kids after 15 days. He tweeted, “Meeting family after testing negative and 15 days of quarantine. Missed the kids soo much.”

A few days ago, while giving an update about his health, the actor had tweeted, “Hello everyone ! I am doing well with very mild symptoms . Recovering well and nothing to worry . I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude.”

Talking about Allu Arjun’s movies, the actor will next be seen in Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. While it’s a Telugu film, the movie will be dubbed and released in various languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada.