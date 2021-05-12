After making a mark on television and impressing everyone in his Bollywood debut Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Sidharth Shukla is now all set to make his digital debut with Alt Balaji’s web series Broken But Beautiful season 3.

Broken But Beautiful 3 was announced last year, and now, the series is all set to release this year. It will start streaming on 29th May 2021.

Harleen Sethi, who featured as the female lead in the first two seasons of the series, announced the release date. ALT Balaji shared a video of the actress and tweeted, “Sameera has a message for all you #BrokenButBeautiful fans! #Agastya’s poster out tomorrow. #BrokenButBeautiful3 show streaming 29th May on #ALTBalaji @ektarkapoor @1harleensethi @VikrantMassey @sidharth_shukla @realsoniarathee @SaritaTanwar.”

In another tweet, they wrote, “We wish the announcement of our show could have come at a better time; still, we hope that #BrokenButBeautiful3 can serve as your break during these testing times.Red heart @1111production3 @itsEhanBhat @_Jahnavi_ @taniya_kalrra @nirajkothari @yukti86 @PriyankaGhose13.”

The web series also stars Sonia Rathee in the lead role.

Tomorrow, the makers will unveil Sidharth’s character poster. We are sure fans of the actor are excited about the poster as well as the series.

We are sure fans of Sidharth Shukla would be super excited for this series.