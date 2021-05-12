Most recently seen in action thriller Wild Dog (2021), Telugu superstar Nagarjuna will soon commence work on his next film Bangarraju. Fresh reports suggest that the team is looking at beginning production in July, 2021.

Bangarraju is the sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana, featuring Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna, and Lavanya Tripathi in lead roles. Nagarjuna played a dual role in the film. Also featuring Nassar, Mahadevan, Sampath Raj, and Brahmanandam in supporting roles, Soggade Chinni Nayana did commercially well at the box-office.

The sequel has been in the pipeline for quite some time now. After facing some delay, the team is finally gearing up to take it off the ground in July. “This is a project that is very close to Nag sir’s heart and it has been in the pipeline for a long time. Due to various issues with the scripting followed by the pandemic, the project has been getting delayed. However, the scripting is now in the final stages and Nag sir has given the nod to it as well. As soon as the lockdown is lifted and film shoots resume, this film will go on floors on a priority basis,” a source from the film’s unit told an Indian publication.

Talking about the sequel, Nagarjuna had earlier said in an interview, “Bangarraju is a project that I have been eagerly waiting for and it will be beginning this year. It will be one of my most entertaining roles and it is going to be filled with surprises for the audience.”

Filmmaker Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, who directed Soggade Chinni Nayana, returns to direct the sequel as well. Actress Ramya Krishnan also returns as the female lead. If all goes well, Bangarraju will enter theatres next year in 2021.

