Allu Arjun made his debut with the 2003 release Gangotri, but it was the 2004 release Arya that made him a star. Today, Arya completes 17 years of it release, so Allu Arjun took to Twitter to revisit the film.

He tweeted a note that read, “It’s 17 years of Arya today. It is the single most life changing experience of my life. It’s still the greatest miracle in my life. LOVE from the audience started showering on me after I said those golden words ‘Feel my Love’.”

In another tweet, he thanked his fans and wrote, “This Movie changed the lives of so many people. It changed my course as an actor, Sukumar garu’s life as a director, Dil Raju garu’s life as a producer, DSP garu’s life as a Musician, Rathnavelu garu as DOP, Bunny Vasu as Distributor then and many, many more Lives. We all the soo thankful to this one magic that came into our lives called ARYA. We all will always cherish this as our greatest milestone in our lives. Thank you! Gratitude forever.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is in home quarantine as the actor was tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. Recently, he had given an update on his health. The actor had tweeted, “Hello everyone ! I am doing well with very mild symptoms . Recovering well and nothing to worry . I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude.”

Talking about his upcoming projects, Allu Arjun will be seen in Pushpa which is slated to release in August this year.