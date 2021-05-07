Actor Sundeep Kishan celebrates his 34th birthday today. On his birthday, the actor gave a surprise to his fans by announcing two films, SK28 with director VI Anand, and Maayavan Reloaded.

Sundeep took to Twitter to make an announcement about SK28. He tweeted, “A “Vi Anand” SuperNatural Fantasy.. A @HasyaMovies @RajeshDanda_ Production #SK28.”

Maayavan Reloaded is a sequel to the 2017 release Maayavan which was directed by C. V. Kumar. The filmmaker took to Twitter to share the first look poster of the film and make an announcement about it.

Kumar tweeted, “Happy Birthday Darling @sundeepkishan B We are Overwhelmed to Announce #SundeepKishan on board for mission #Maayavan_Reloaded a bilingual project A #CVKumar Directorial #HBDSundeepKishan @ThirukumaranEnt @icvkumar @sivacherry9 @onlynikil @digitallynow.”

While talking about both the film, Sundeep stated, “VI Anand is a very close and special friend. Our repo was well reflected on the screen in Tiger. SK28 is an interesting project, and the moment I read it, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. Maayavan is again very close to my heart, and I am sure people are going to love the sequel of the same as much as they loved the original film.”

Talking about other projects of Sundeep, the actor will be seen in films like Gully Rowdy and Kasada Thapara.