Shilpa Shetty’s family including her husband Raj Kundra, kids Viaan and Samisha, her mother and her in-laws have been tested positive for Covid-19. However, thankfully, the actress has tested negative.

Shilpa took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. She posted a note that read, “The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They’ve all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor’s advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility.”

“By God’s grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative. All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we’re grateful to the BMC and authorities for their prompt help and response. Thank you all for your love and support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether Covid positive or not… STILL stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY.”

On the work front, Shilpa is all set to make her big-screen comeback this year. She will be seen in films like Hungama 2 and Nikamma. She was judging the show Super Dancer season 4, but for a few episodes, Malaika Arora has been roped in to replace Shilpa.