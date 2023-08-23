26.3 C
London
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAlia praises Ranbir for getting her birthday cake from London
Entertainment

Alia praises Ranbir for getting her birthday cake from London

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

From SRK to Rajamouli, celebs react to Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on Moon

Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, and Kareena...
Cricket

Ravi Shastri: Kohli at No 4 will solve India’s concerns

FIELDING Virat Kohli at number four could address India’s...
Headline Story

‘Victory Cry’ across India as Chandrayaan-3 achieves success

AN Indian spacecraft landed on the rugged, unexplored south...
Headline Story

India’s success belongs to all humanity: Modi

INDIA is now on the moon and the success...
Africa

Modi views model of Swaminarayan temple in South Africa

PRIME minister Narendra Modi viewed a model of the...

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently opened up about a cherished gift from her husband Ranbir Kapoor that dates back to the time when they were still dating each other. It was during the filming of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra (2022) in Bulgaria that Ranbir surprised her with a special milk cake from London, her favourite treat.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) actor had the cake flown all the way from London to Bulgaria for her birthday celebration.

Just a few days ago during a Q&A session, Alia answered a question that read, “Best thing about Ranbir Kapoor”.

She shared a photo with Ranbir and wrote, “He’s my happy place cause I can be my truest most authentic self with him.”

Opening up about the best gift from Ranbir, she said, “The best gift I have gotten was from my husband, he was my boyfriend at that point in time. We were shooting a movie in Bulgaria and there is this particular cake that I am obsessed with in London from a cafe called Leto. It’s a milk cake. He flew the cake down from London to Bulgaria so I could cut it on my birthday and eat it for two days!”

“I literally did not share it, not even with him, I didn’t share it with anyone,” she added.

Meanwhile, Alia is riding high on the huge success of her latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranbir, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of his much-anticipated film Animal.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian film industry calls ISRO ‘pride of India’ after Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon
Next article
From SRK to Rajamouli, celebs react to Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on Moon

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

From SRK to Rajamouli, celebs react to Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on Moon

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, and Kareena...

Ravi Shastri: Kohli at No 4 will solve India’s concerns

Cricket 0
FIELDING Virat Kohli at number four could address India’s...

‘Victory Cry’ across India as Chandrayaan-3 achieves success

Headline Story 0
AN Indian spacecraft landed on the rugged, unexplored south...

Popular

From SRK to Rajamouli, celebs react to Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on Moon

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, and Kareena...

Ravi Shastri: Kohli at No 4 will solve India’s concerns

Cricket 0
FIELDING Virat Kohli at number four could address India’s...

‘Victory Cry’ across India as Chandrayaan-3 achieves success

Headline Story 0
AN Indian spacecraft landed on the rugged, unexplored south...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc