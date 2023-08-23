26.3 C
London
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentFrom SRK to Rajamouli, celebs react to Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on Moon
Entertainment

From SRK to Rajamouli, celebs react to Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on Moon

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Alia praises Ranbir for getting her birthday cake from London

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently opened up about a...
Cricket

Ravi Shastri: Kohli at No 4 will solve India’s concerns

FIELDING Virat Kohli at number four could address India’s...
Headline Story

‘Victory Cry’ across India as Chandrayaan-3 achieves success

AN Indian spacecraft landed on the rugged, unexplored south...
Headline Story

India’s success belongs to all humanity: Modi

INDIA is now on the moon and the success...
Africa

Modi views model of Swaminarayan temple in South Africa

PRIME minister Narendra Modi viewed a model of the...

Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among several cinema personalities who were “over the moon” after India’s third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole on Wednesday after a 41-day voyage.

Congratulatory messages started flooding social media in the praise of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), moments after Chandrayaan-3’s landing.

Quoting the lines from his popular song “Chaand Taare Tod Laaoon” from his 1997 film Yes Boss, Shah Rukh Khan said the day belongs to India and ISRO. The track, composed by Jatin–Lalit, penned by Javed Akhtar, and sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, highlighted the larger-than-life aspirations and dreams of a common Indian.

“Chaand Taare todh laoon… Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3,” tweeted the “Pathaan” star.

It was a “proud moment for India in space exploration”, said “Pushpa” star Allu Arjun in his X post.

“#Chandrayaan3 has touched down on the moon’s South Pole, making India the FIRST country to achieve this remarkable feat! JAIHIND! #IndiaOnTheMoon,” he wrote.

“Yes, yes, yessssssssss. INDIA is on the moon. @ISRO,” tweeted an ecstatic SS Rajamouli.

India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, launching the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently said she will watch Chandrayaan-3 land on the moon’s surface with her children, said she was a proud Indian today.

“What an amazing and stellar touchdown! Proud proud proud!” Kareena captioned her Instagram Story as she shared ISRO’s post.

India scripted history as ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to reach the milestone, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Hrithik Roshan said his heart swelled with pride a little more today as he witnessed “my people soar high and give their very best”.

“Congratulations & all my respect to @isro & the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3’s lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon,” Roshan tweeted.

Manoj Bajpayee said it is a historic day for every Indian.

“… a moment of pride and belief that we can reach for the stars, the moon and beyond. Proud! #ISRO,” “The Family Man” star wrote.

And finally, the South Pole opens up for humankind, declared Mohanlal.

“Congratulations to every scientist, technician, and staff member of @isro on getting #Chandrayaan3 to touch history at the Moon’s South Pole! Here’s to curiosity, persistence, and innovation that have made a whole nation proud! Jai Hind!” he tweeted.

In his X post, Nawazuddin Siddiqui wished “our real heroes at ISRO”.

“A moment of pride for all of us #Indians. Congratulations to our real heroes at #ISRO. #Chandrayan3 has made a historic landing on the Moon,” Siddiqui wrote.

Prasoon Joshi, lyricist, and CBFC chairperson, shared a Hindi poem on the landmark achievement.

“Congratulations @isro on #Chandrayaan3Landing . Our scientists’ ingenuity and dedication humbles and inspires. Jai Hind. #Chandrayaan3,” Joshi captioned his post.

Actors Prabhas, Anil Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Raveena Tandon, and Suniel Shetty also congratulated the Indian space agency on the feat.

With this touchdown on the moon in the second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Alia praises Ranbir for getting her birthday cake from London

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Alia praises Ranbir for getting her birthday cake from London

Entertainment 0
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently opened up about a...

Ravi Shastri: Kohli at No 4 will solve India’s concerns

Cricket 0
FIELDING Virat Kohli at number four could address India’s...

‘Victory Cry’ across India as Chandrayaan-3 achieves success

Headline Story 0
AN Indian spacecraft landed on the rugged, unexplored south...

Popular

Alia praises Ranbir for getting her birthday cake from London

Entertainment 0
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently opened up about a...

Ravi Shastri: Kohli at No 4 will solve India’s concerns

Cricket 0
FIELDING Virat Kohli at number four could address India’s...

‘Victory Cry’ across India as Chandrayaan-3 achieves success

Headline Story 0
AN Indian spacecraft landed on the rugged, unexplored south...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc