Yesterday, it was revealed that today on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday, the teaser of his directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi will be released. Well, before the teaser the makers have unveiled a new poster of the film, and have announced the release date.

The Alia Bhatt starrer will hit the big screens on 30th July 2021. Bhansali Productions took to Instagram to make an announcement about it.

They posted, “Fiery and feisty, she’s ready to reign! Celebrating the man, his vision and 10th directorial, #GangubaiKathiawadi. Teaser out today. In cinemas on 30th July, 2021. @aliaabhatt #SanjayLeelaBhansali @prerna_singh6 @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies @sudeepchatterjee.isc.”

Alia stuns us in the poster and she has carried the look very well.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year, but the movie won’t be getting a solo release. It will be clashing with Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam.

Radhe Shyam is a pan-India film, and moviegoers have been eagerly waiting to watch the movie which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The teaser of Radhe Shyam was released on Valentine’s Day this year and it had received a great response.

Well, apart from Alia, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Shantanu Maheshwari. Reportedly, Huma Qureshi will be seen in a dance number in the movie.