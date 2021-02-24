Sanjay Gupta is known for his gangster dramas, so when it was announced that he is all set to helm a gangster flick titled Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, moviegoers were surely excited for it. The film was slated to release in 2020, but due to the pandemic it was postponed.

A few weeks ago, there were reports that Mumbai Saga might get a direct-to-digital release. But now, the movie is all set to release in theatres on 19th March 2021, and today, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the film.

Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter to share the teaser with his fans. He posted, “When Bombay wasn’t Mumbai, And violence ruled the streets! Get ready to witness the Saga of the Year. #MumbaiSaga, in Cinemas on 19th March. http://bit.ly/MumbaiSaga-OfficalTeaser @TheJohnAbraham @_SanjayGupta #BhushanKumar @Tseries #WhiteFeatherFilms @MsKajalAggarwal @prateikbabbar.”

The teaser of the film is decent. It’s all about guns, action, and dialoguebaazi, and like mostly all the gangster dramas this one is also the cop vs gangster tale. John plays the character of a gangster and Emraan will be seen portraying the role of a cop.

Mumbai Saga also stars Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover.