Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday (08). A few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

Akshay took to Twitter to share the sad news with everyone. He tweeted, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

Many celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others sent Akshay condolences on social media.

On Tuesday (07) evening Akshay had tweeted that it’s tough time for him and his family. He had posted, “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help.”

The actor was shooting for a film in London but as his mother was admitted to the hospital, he returned to Mumbai a couple of days ago.

On Mother’s Day this year (9th May), while wishing his mother on social media, Akshay had posted on Instagram, “Maa warga koi nahi (There’s no one like mother) #MothersDay.”

We pray that Aruna Bhatia’s soul rests in peace.