Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Tuesday announced that she has finished filming her upcoming offering Darlings, which also marks her film production debut. The actress is co-producing the film along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The dark comedy marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen.

In addition to Bhatt, Darlings also features Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, and Roshan Mathew in important roles. Set in Mumbai, the film is mounted against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood and traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Bhatt took to Instagram and posted a reel, showcasing behind the scenes stills and videos from the shoot. “Darlings, it’s a wrap! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies,” she wrote.

Verma also shared the same reel on his social media and said that he had a great time working on the movie. “It’s a wrap on Darlings shoot. It was incredible fun working with this crew and I am going to miss being around them. Here’s a sneak peek at what it was like on the sets,” he wrote on Twitter.

Apart from Darlings, Bhatt has a few more exciting projects in the pipeline. She is presently waiting for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi; SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus RRR and Ayan Mukerji’s adventure fantasy drama Brahmastra.

The actress recently started shooting for Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also headline Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

