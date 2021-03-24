There have been reports since morning that Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. Now, the actor’s spokesperson has confirmed it.

Aamir’s spokesperson stated, “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

We wish Aamir a speedy recovery.

A few days ago, Aamir was in the news for quitting social media. In his last post, the actor had shared a note which read, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always, a.”

Talking about Aamir’s movies, the actor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is slated to release on Christmas this year. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. It is an adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump.