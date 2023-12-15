8.8 C
London
Friday, December 15, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHealthA cup of cocoa daily may protect against dementia: Study
Health

A cup of cocoa daily may protect against dementia: Study

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Health

Scientists uncover hidden Covid virus reservoir in human cells

Researchers have pinpointed a potential concealed reservoir of the...
Health

Smoking shrinks brain, genes play crucial role: Study

New research has found that smoking causes the brain...
Health

Eating within 10-hour window is good for health: Study

Recent findings from the largest UK community research project...
Health

Vegan diet reduces heart disease risk after two months: Study

Adopting a vegan diet for two months can potentially...
Health

Radiation therapy may improve cardiac function: Study

Doctors specialising in cardiology and radiation oncology at Washington...

A compound discovered in cocoa beans might have a protective effect against dementia, particularly for older adults.

In the US, a research team has found that individuals over 65 who consumed daily cocoa extract supplements showed improved performance in cognitive tests, particularly among those initially having a lower-quality diet, The Times reported.

Studies have suggested that cocoa extract potentially safeguards cognitive function, yet various randomised clinical trials with elderly participants have yielded inconsistent outcomes.

Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston conducted a study involving 573 individuals aged 65 and above. These participants were given daily supplements containing 500mg of cocoa flavanols or a placebo lacking cocoa.

Throughout a two-year period, participants underwent thorough cognitive assessments in person.
The findings revealed no significant overall advantages for those receiving cocoa compared to the placebo group.

However, individuals with initially lower diet quality showed some improvement in cognitive performance after the study period.

While this research did not directly explore dementia development in participants, even minor declines in cognitive abilities have been associated with an increased risk of developing the disease in the future.

Researchers are actively seeking interventions that can address early signs of age-related decline, focusing on implementing these interventions where they are most likely to yield positive effects.

Published online in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, this study is a segment of the Cosmos trial, a comprehensive, extensive trial encompassing over 21,000 older individuals nationwide in the US.

Supported by Mars, the confectionery company, the Cosmos trial aims to evaluate whether daily supplements of cocoa extract or a standard multivitamin could potentially lower the risk of developing critical health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and cancer, among other health outcomes.

Previous findings from the study revealed that individuals who received a cocoa supplement showed a reduced risk of heart-related fatalities, though this did not correlate with lower chances of experiencing heart attacks or strokes.

Dr JoAnn Manson, a researcher associated with the study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, noted that these outcomes offered “promising signals for heart protection.”

Discussing these findings, she highlighted that to match the cocoa flavanols in the supplements, one would need to consume approximately 600 calories of dark chocolate.

The concentration of cocoa flavanols in products available in British stores can vary, but generally, dark, or plain chocolate tends to contain higher levels of these compounds.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Scientists uncover hidden Covid virus reservoir in human cells

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Asian groups missing from labour market in UK

Business 0
AROUND a third of individuals from Pakistani and Bangladeshi...

Vir Das: Making a Mind Fool of himself

Arts and Culture 0
A PATH-BREAKING journey in live comedy led Vir Das...

Japanese world champion Nozomi Okuhara shares travel ordeal in India

Sports 0
Former Japanese world champion and Olympic medallist shuttler Nozomi...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc