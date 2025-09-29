Zohran Mamdani leads NYC mayoral race with 20-point advantage over Cuomo

Highlights:

Eric Adams dropped out, did not endorse any candidate.

Zohran Mamdani is currently leading the New York City mayoral race, holding 45 percent support among likely voters, according to the latest Suffolk University CityView poll. His nearest competitor, former governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani, stands at roughly 25 percent.

Zohran Mamdani’s Position in the Three-Way Race

The exit of outgoing mayor Eric Adams has shifted the dynamics of the election. Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa polls at 9 percent, while Adams currently registers around 8 percent support. Mamdani has emerged as a key figure in the race, with strong backing from Black, Hispanic, and Asian voters. His platform emphasizes affordability, crime prevention, and job creation, and he has positioned himself as a progressive voice for grassroots constituents.

Despite criticism that he is antisemitic or anti-business, Zohran Mamdani’s base remains largely unaffected, with his campaign highlighting independence from wealthy donors and political establishments. The 33-year-old Queens assemblyman has framed himself as a representative of ordinary New Yorkers, emphasizing policies that address the needs of minority and young voters. With Adams’ withdrawal, the contest has become effectively a three-way race among Mamdani, Cuomo, and Sliwa.

Zohran Mamdani’s Support Among Young and Minority Voters

Zohran Mamdani continues to outperform Cuomo across nearly every key demographic. In particular, voters under 35 and minority communities support him at more than a two-to-one ratio over Cuomo. Analysts describe the election as a referendum on progressive policies and a reflection of New York City’s political direction amid the broader national climate.

Born to Indian-Ugandan Muslim parents, Zohran Mamdani is the son of filmmaker Mira Nair. He grew up in New York and frequently references his family’s migration from East Africa and Gujarat, India, as a factor in shaping his commitment to immigrant and minority advocacy. His multicultural background plays a central role in his campaign messaging and policy priorities.

Controversies Surrounding Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani has faced scrutiny over past statements regarding Muslims in Gujarat and his position on Palestinian rights. In a resurfaced video, he stated, “people don’t even believe we exist anymore,” referring to Gujarat’s Muslim population after the 2002 riots. Critics, including members of New York’s Indian-American community, have noted that Muslims still constitute more than 10 percent of Gujarat’s population.

Mamdani also drew criticism from Jewish groups after stating that the phrase “globalize the intifada” represented a desire for equality and rights. At the same time, he called for increased funding for anti-hate initiatives. Polling data indicates that these controversies have had little impact on his overall support.

Eric Adams’ Exit and Its Impact

Eric Adams’ decision to withdraw has significantly altered the race. In a video statement covered by the New York Post, Adams said, “It’s been an honor to be your mayor. I know I cannot continue my campaign… I strongly encourage whoever takes over City Hall to continue what we’ve done.” He did not endorse any candidate but added, “I want to be clear, although this is the end of my campaign, this will not be the end of my public service. I will keep fighting for our city no matter what because I am a New Yorker.”

Andrew Cuomo’s Response to Zohran Mamdani

Cuomo has intensified his criticism of Mamdani, calling his candidacy “abhorrent” and framing the election as “a battle for the soul” of the Democratic Party. In a Bloomberg TV interview, Cuomo stated, “This is a civil war within the Democratic party where the extreme left is pulling the Democratic party and the moderates are afraid. The Democratic Party is not anti-business, it’s not anti-police. That’s not who we are.”

At 67, Cuomo has questioned Mamdani’s experience, warning that “You wake up any morning, you could have a terrorist attack, you could have another COVID,” implying that New York needs a mayor with extensive governance experience.

Zohran Mamdani’s Outlook Ahead of November

Despite the criticism and controversies, Zohran Mamdani maintains a 20-point lead in the polls, leaving him in a strong position heading into the November election. His campaign continues to resonate with progressive-minded voters, particularly in minority and younger demographics, making him the central figure in the city’s upcoming political contest.