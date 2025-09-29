Thousands rally in Pakistan-Administered Kashmir over reforms and rising costs

Highlights:

Thousands protest across Pakistan-administered Kashmir demanding political reforms and lower living costs.

AAC calls for abolition of 12 refugee assembly seats and economic relief measures.

Pakistani authorities deploy troops, seal checkpoints, and impose communication blackouts.

Negotiations between AAC leaders and federal officials fail, creating a political stalemate.

Protesters continue peaceful demonstrations amid long-standing grievances over governance and infrastructure.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir is witnessing large-scale civil unrest as thousands of residents take to the streets demanding political reforms, lower living costs, and an end to privileges granted to elite refugees. The demonstrations are organized by the Awami Action Committee (AAC), reflecting growing frustration with local governance and federal oversight from Islamabad.

Widespread Protests Across Kashmir

The protests in Kashmir have been carried out as a “shutter-down and wheel-jam” strike, effectively shutting down businesses, blocking major roads, and halting public transport. The affected districts include Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Rawalakot, and the Neelum Valley. Protest organizers have indicated that the strike could continue indefinitely if demands are not met.

Protesters cite longstanding grievances rooted in political marginalization, economic neglect, and what they describe as the denial of fundamental rights over the last seven decades. These demonstrations represent one of the largest public mobilizations in Kashmir in recent memory.

Core Demands of Protesters in Kashmir

The AAC has outlined a 38-point charter of demands addressing political, economic, and social issues in Kashmir. Central to the list is the call to abolish 12 legislative assembly seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan. Protesters argue that these seats undermine local democratic representation and accountability, as they are filled by elites whose interests do not reflect those of permanent residents.

Alongside political reforms, the AAC is demanding subsidized essential goods, fair electricity tariffs linked to the Mangla hydroelectric project, and the implementation of structural reforms repeatedly promised by Islamabad. Protest leaders frame these measures as necessary to address systemic inequalities and ensure economic relief for ordinary citizens in Kashmir.

Security Measures and Government Response

The Pakistani government has deployed a significant security presence to control the unrest in Kashmir. Thousands of troops and paramilitary forces from Punjab province and Islamabad have been stationed across major towns. Checkpoints have been established, city entry and exit points sealed, and flag marches conducted to maintain order.

Authorities have imposed internet, mobile, and landline shutdowns after midnight to prevent protest coordination. Officials describe these measures as necessary for law and order, though residents and observers have raised concerns about potential escalations. Video footage from the region shows heavy security deployments while demonstrators maintain largely peaceful conduct.

Breakdown of Negotiations in Kashmir

Negotiations between AAC leaders, local administrators, and federal ministers collapsed after thirteen hours without agreement. The AAC refused to drop its demand to end privileges for refugee assembly members, resulting in a political stalemate.

Shoukat Nawaz Mir, an AAC leader, said: “Our campaign is not against any institution but for the fundamental rights denied to our people for over 70 years. Enough is enough. Either deliver on rights or face the wrath of the people.” His statement captures the mounting frustration across Kashmir.

Economic and Social Context

Underlying the protests is widespread dissatisfaction with inflation, rising electricity tariffs, and the lack of critical infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, and airports. Citizens associate these problems with systemic neglect, corruption in local administration, and Islamabad’s control over key decisions in Kashmir.

Protesters have also expressed cultural and political concerns, chanting slogans against what they describe as “forced occupation” by Pakistan. These calls indicate a broader demand for identity recognition, self-determination, and autonomy for the people of Kashmir.

Regional and International Implications

The unrest in Pakistan-administered Kashmir has implications beyond the region. Authorities are concerned about demonstrations among the diaspora in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. International attention could intensify pressure on the Shehbaz Sharif government, which is concurrently pursuing diplomatic initiatives, including engagement with Washington.

Instability in Kashmir risks affecting Pakistan’s international image and complicates the broader Kashmir conflict, which remains a key geopolitical issue in South Asia.

Outlook for Kashmir

The protests highlight decades of unresolved political and economic grievances in Kashmir. While the government seeks to suppress dissent through heavy security measures, protesters have shown persistence in advocating for reform, accountability, and rights.

The outcome of the current demonstrations may shape the political landscape in Pakistan-administered Kashmir for years. Residents’ demands reflect a continued struggle for recognition, self-governance, and equitable treatment, underscoring the complex dynamics of governance and local autonomy in the region.