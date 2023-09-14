Zee One Channel returns to television screens via Samsung TV Plus

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has announced the relaunch of Zee One, a Bollywood-centric channel uniquely tailored for German viewers through a strategic partnership with Samsung TV Plus.

India’s media conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises launched Zee One in 2016 and offered movies across all genres such as romance, comedy, and action, among others. However, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of the ad-supported free TV channel in 2020.

ZEEL has now relaunched the channel to ensure seamless access to the channel’s content on Samsung TV Plus and provides audiences with thousands of hours of Bollywood films, including successful titles like Happy New Year, Pardes, Rustom, Shamitabh, and many more. Additionally, it offers highly successful Indian television series dubbed in the German language, such as Jamai Raja, Kundali Bhagya, and Jodha Akbar.

Mr. Punit Misra, President – Content & International Markets at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, highlighted the strategic importance of this step: “We are delighted to collaborate with Samsung TV Plus to offer an enriched Indian entertainment experience for our viewers in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. As a global content company, Zee is present in over 190 countries, entertaining over a billion viewers worldwide. With this partnership, we are recommitting ourselves to being Extraordinary Together in the service of one of the most competitive and leading content markets worldwide.”

Ashok Namboodiri, Chief Business Officer – International Business, said, “Zee One is more than just a channel – it’s a cultural bridge that connects audiences in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria to the vibrant world of Bollywood. Our goal is to provide genuine and captivating viewing experiences that transcend borders while honoring the timeless universal language of storytelling. Partnering with Samsung TV Plus aligns perfectly with our vision of serving not just the South Asian diaspora with channels and programming in Indian languages but also the wider international audience in their native languages.”

Benedikt Frey, Country Lead DACH – Samsung TV Plus, says, “We are delighted to add Zee One to Samsung TV Plus in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. This marks an exciting moment as we bring hours of Bollywood-centric content to the service in the DACH region. We look forward to bringing the vibrant world of Bollywood to new and existing audiences, in Indian languages.”

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is a global media and entertainment powerhouse, recognized for its diverse content offerings that resonate with audiences across the globe. With a strong commitment to creativity and quality, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has consistently set new benchmarks in the entertainment industry.