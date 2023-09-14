15.7 C
London
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentLucky Ali’s London concert should have been so much more
Entertainment

Lucky Ali’s London concert should have been so much more

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Zee One Channel returns to television screens via Samsung TV Plus

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has announced the relaunch...
News

Sunak sets out India links in Commons update on Delhi visit

THE prime minister Rishi Sunak on Monday (11) told...
Features

Exploring Churchill’s views on India, empire and Gandhi

“WHO was Churchill?” This was the question debated at...
Features

Indian funny man Sapan Verma has a long tale of missed opportunities

THE Indian comedian returned to the Soho Theatre in...
Pakistan news

Pakistan president Alvi proposes November 6 for general elections

President Arif Alvi of Pakistan unilaterally put forth November...

THERE is no denying that Lucky Ali is one of the finest music talents India has produced, but he is also someone who hasn’t delivered nearly enough songs or live performances in recent years. While on one side, it has left his fans frustrated, but at the same time given him a kind of mythical quality. That is why his recent concert at Indigo at O2 Arena in London was always going to be intriguing.

After a 20 minute delay the singer, songwriter and composer took to the stage to present his wide array of hits, from pop albums to film soundtracks. His 1996 star-making song Oh Sanam received the most positive response, with the whole auditorium singing along and demanding he perform it again. His iconic Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai songs Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Ek Pal Ka Jeena, appearing at the beginning and end, also received a rousing response. The 2002 Sur – The Melody of Life film song Aa Bhi Jaa Aa Bhi Jaa also had the entire audience singing along. A fantastically talented group of musicians added a new dimension to his various pop and film tracks. A massively enthusiastic audience, who were clearly die-hard fans, elevated the performance with their electric energy, which included singing along at every given opportunity. What prevented this concert from being a landmark musical moment was sound issues in the first half, with Lucky Ali’s microphone just not being loud enough, which meant his smooth vocals were often drowned out by the musicians. Too many musical breaks within songs also meant audiences perhaps didn’t hear as much singing as they deserved.

At a time when most concerts last three hours, his set lasted just over an hour and a half. It ended up being a good performance that could have been so much more. A little like his career.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Rasika Dugal’s ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ to be screened at Chicago South Asian International Film Festival
Next article
Zee One Channel returns to television screens via Samsung TV Plus

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Zee One Channel returns to television screens via Samsung TV Plus

Entertainment 0
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has announced the relaunch...

Sunak sets out India links in Commons update on Delhi visit

News 0
THE prime minister Rishi Sunak on Monday (11) told...

Exploring Churchill’s views on India, empire and Gandhi

Features 0
“WHO was Churchill?” This was the question debated at...

Popular

Zee One Channel returns to television screens via Samsung TV Plus

Entertainment 0
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has announced the relaunch...

Sunak sets out India links in Commons update on Delhi visit

News 0
THE prime minister Rishi Sunak on Monday (11) told...

Exploring Churchill’s views on India, empire and Gandhi

Features 0
“WHO was Churchill?” This was the question debated at...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc