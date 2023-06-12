INDIA have been fined 100 per cent and Australia 80 per cent of their match fees for slow over rates in the World Test Championship final, the International Cricket Council said Monday (12).

Indian batsman Shubman Gill was also docked 15 per cent of his match fee for a social media outburst after he was controversially caught in the match at The Oval which India lost by 209 runs on Sunday (11).

The ICC said: “India were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration while Australia were found to be four overs short.”

India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins “pled guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings”, it added.

There was controversy on day four when Gill was caught by Cameron Green, but doubts were raised over the validity of the all-rounder’s low, one-handed grab.

TV official Richard Kettleborough ruled it out.

Replays indicated Green had his fingers under the ball, but Gill posted a less definitive still image of the catch on Twitter shortly after stumps – accompanied by two magnifying glasses and a “face palm” emoji.

The ICC said Gill’s reaction amounted to “public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match”.

One demerit point was added to Gill’s disciplinary record.

(AFP)