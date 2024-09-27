19.3 C
News

Indian-American NGO Voice of SAP raises $ 1 Million to empower differently-abled in India

VOSAP founder Pranav Desai (R) with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (L).(Photo credit: voiceofsap.org)

Voice of SAP (VOSAP), an Indian-American NGO based in Los Angeles, has successfully raised USD 1 million to support its mission of empowering differently-abled individuals in India. The fundraising event, held on September 21, attracted the participation of prominent philanthropists, dignitaries, volunteers, donors, and VOSAP Igniters.

The City Council of Artesia, California, acknowledged VOSAP’s efforts with a Certificate of Recognition from Mayor Tony Lima, presented by Pro Tem Mayor Ali Sajjad Taj to the organization’s founders. VOSAP’s founder, Pranav Desai, took the opportunity to outline his “Vision 2047,” aiming to create opportunities for differently-abled individuals in India to actively contribute to the nation’s economy, with a goal of helping India achieve a USD 1 trillion economy by 2047.

During his presentation, Desai explained the economic impact of even small donations, stating that a USD 100 contribution could have a multiplier effect of up to USD 10,000 on the economy. He also introduced VOSAP’s new project “Hitarth,” which was launched in May 2024 to improve healthcare access for differently-abled people in India.

In addition, VOSAP has expanded its efforts to promote the Indian government’s “Nirmaya” program, which provides healthcare services worth up to Rs 1 lakh to families with intellectually disabled members. Desai noted that the NGO is paying social workers to help these families access the available services, a model that has received widespread praise from donors.

The evening concluded with a soulful performance by Sparsh Shah, VOSAP’s youth ambassador, who moved the audience with his heartfelt singing, creating an atmosphere of compassion and generosity.

