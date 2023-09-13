18.6 C
London
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentVivek Agnihotri on new film ‘The Vaccine War’: Enemies of India will...
EntertainmentHeadline news

Vivek Agnihotri on new film ‘The Vaccine War’: Enemies of India will be exposed

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Watchdog urges government to protect accessible elections amid ID law

THE government must take urgent action to ensure elections...
Headline Story

Government introduces X-rays for age verification of asylum seekers

THE government said it is introducing legislation allowing bone...
Entertainment

Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ delayed, makers to announce new release date in ‘due course’

Salaar will not hit the screens on its scheduled release...
Entertainment

‘Sholay’ actor Satinder Kumar Khosla passes away

Veteran actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, popularly known as Birbal,...
UK News

British Academy Book Prize finalists include two Indian-origin authors

Nandini Das from the UK and Kris Manjapra from...

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Tuesday claimed his directorial The Vaccine War will “expose the usual suspects” who tried to sabotage the development of an indigenous vaccine during the Covid-19 pandemic for their political agenda.

The film, according to the director, is India’s “first-ever bio-science” movie. It is based on the true story of Indian scientists in their fight against COVID-19 by developing an affordable vaccine for India and the world, he added.

The Vaccine War doesn’t shy away from naming a few politicians as well as prominent journalists who promoted foreign vaccines, Agnihotri said. “At that time, it was very unfortunate that some people were selling India and our lives — some people were getting money to promote foreign vaccines and they were trying to sabotage the Indian vaccine for their political agenda.

“The names taken are the ‘usual suspects’, they’re always standing against anything that’s in the interest of the country. So, obviously, if we’re making a film called ‘The Vaccine War’, the enemies of India will be exposed,” the director said at the trailer launch of the film here.

He said the situation during the pandemic was “war-like”.

“We often think that the country’s soldiers are those who take guns and fight on the border, but in this situation, there were a lot of people like Covid-frontline workers, those in administration, those flying special planes, and of course, the scientists, who were trying to protect our lives and the sovereignty of the nation,” Agnihotri added.

The film stars Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Agnihotri, known for directing The Kashmir Files, The Tashkent Files, and Hate Story, said the film is based on “Going Viral: Making of Covaxin” by Balram Bhargava, the former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“It’s based on the book by Dr Balram Bhargava (in charge of the vaccine discovery), called ‘Going Viral’. That’s one part of the film, the second part is the detailed research and interviews we did.

“Every single thing you’ll see, the articles and tweets are real. I’ve tweaked the characters’ names, but when you see the film you’ll understand who they are,” he added.

The Vaccine War is produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 28.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ delayed, makers to announce new release date in ‘due course’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Watchdog urges government to protect accessible elections amid ID law

UK News 0
THE government must take urgent action to ensure elections...

Government introduces X-rays for age verification of asylum seekers

Headline Story 0
THE government said it is introducing legislation allowing bone...

Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ delayed, makers to announce new release date in ‘due course’

Entertainment 0
Salaar will not hit the screens on its scheduled release...

Popular

Watchdog urges government to protect accessible elections amid ID law

UK News 0
THE government must take urgent action to ensure elections...

Government introduces X-rays for age verification of asylum seekers

Headline Story 0
THE government said it is introducing legislation allowing bone...

Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ delayed, makers to announce new release date in ‘due course’

Entertainment 0
Salaar will not hit the screens on its scheduled release...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc