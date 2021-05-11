After making a mark internationally and on Indian television, MasterChef will be now getting a regional version of it. Recently, MasterChef Tamil was announced and it will be hosted by none other than Vijay Sethupathi.

Sun TV took to Twitter to share a video and make an announcement about it. They tweeted, “உலக அளவில் புகழ்பெற்ற சமையல் கலையின் பிரம்மாண்ட ரியாலிட்டி நிகழ்ச்சி! விஜய் சேதுபதி அவர்களுடன்.. மாஸ்டர் செஃப் – தமிழ் | விரைவில்… #SunTV #MasterChef #MasterChefTamil #MasterChefOnSunTV (The world-famous culinary reality show! With Vijay Sethupathi .. Master Chef – Tamil | Coming soon …)”

Well, it will surely be interesting to watch Sethupathi hosting the culinary reality show.

Talking about his movies, the actor will be seen in films like Tughlaq Durbar, Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Viduthalai, Mumbaikar, Gandhi Talks and Sriram Raghavan’s next. We must say that Vijay is one of the busiest actors in Indian cinema.

Sethupathi is a big name down South, and now, he is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon. Mumbaikar, Gandhi Talks and Sriram Raghavan’s next are Hindi films. In the Raghavan’s directorial, he will be seen opposite Katrina Kaif.