Sisters Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar have made a mark in the music industry. They have sung many chartbuster songs and in March this year, a remix version of Dua Lipa’s Levitating was released and it was sung also by the Kakar sisters.

We recently interacted with Sukriti and Prakriti, and when we asked them which is the one actress they want to sing for and which composer they want to work with, Sukriti told us, “I actually have been lucky enough to sing for some of my favourite actresses so far. But, there’s definitely one actress that I have always loved. I kind of came close to singing for her movie, but then I sang for another character. So, for me it has to be Priyanka Chopra. I don’t know when she will do a Hindi movie again, but whenever she does it I would love to sing for her. And in composers I think it has to be AR Rahman. As a singer you have to sing for him once in your life and also Pritam Da.”

Prakriti added, “One actress I always wanted to sing for and haven’t sung for would be Kareen Kapoor. This is something that Sukriti and I speak about, she wants to sing for Priyanka Chopra and I have to sing for Kareena Kapoor once. So, yes, we will wait for it. And music composer, I think she already answered it has to be Rahman sir. I would love to sing for him one day.”

While talking about their upcoming songs, Prakriti stated, “There are a lot of songs that have been made thanks to the lockdown. In fact, the next song is absolutely ready and we were supposed to shoot it in this month, but everything is on hold right now because I think life is on hold. Everybody is not in the headspace right now and there’s too much happening around us, and we need to be sensitive about that. So, shoots are definitely not in our heads right now. We will wait for everything to settle a little bit. The good news is that the song is ready and that’s very exciting.”