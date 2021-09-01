Veteran actress Saira Banu has been admitted to the hospital. She is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

News agency ANI tweeted about it, “Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward today.”

Some reports also state that she has suffered a minor heart attack, but there’s no official confirmation about it.

Dilip Kumar (98) passed away on 7th July 2021 due to age-related issues, and Saira Banu was always by his side to take care of the late actor.

The legendary actor’s burial was done with state funeral protocol, and Saira Banu had thanked Prime Mnister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for it.

She had tweeted, “Thank you @PMOIndia and @CMOMaharashtra for according Dilip Sahib burial with state funeral protocols. – Saira Banu Khan.”

We pray for Saira Banu’s speedy recovery.