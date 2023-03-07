On the auspicious occasion of Holi 2023, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and extended warm wishes.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared a picture which he captioned, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi …”

In the picture, Salman could be seen donning an olive green t-shirt and he accessorized his look with a hat.

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a video, which he captioned, “HAPPY HOLI. Love triumphs over negativity.”

Sanjay Dutt shared a post and wrote, “Let’s celebrate the joy of Holi with love and happiness in our hearts. Wishing you a happy and colorful Holi!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a string of pictures from her Holi celebration with kids Taimur and Jeh and wrote, “Can’t wait for the nap we’re going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading color, love, and joy to all… Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi.”

Kriti Sanon shared a group picture and wrote, ” Happy Holi from Us to You!.”

Actor Karisma Kapoor shared a picture from her Holi celebration on her Instagram stories and wrote, “How it started and how it’s going Happy Holi.”

Actor Ananya Panday shared a selfie and wrote in Hindi, “Bura Na Mano Holi Hai.”

Alia Bhatt shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and captioned it, “Happy Holi from a very rangeeli Rani reporting straight from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

Apart from these, actors Ajay Devgn, Pulkit Samrat, Bobby Deol, and Siddhanth Chaturvedi among others also extended heartfelt wishes.