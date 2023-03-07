In celebration of International Women’s Day, global education organisation Room to Read recently announced a non-profit-led animation and live-action film project She Creates Change to promote gender equality through the stories of young women around the world.

The latest we hear is that the Slumdog Millionaire (2008) star Freida Pinto is lending her voice to the multi-media initiative, which in addition to a six-episode film series, also includes books and audio stories.

The project aims to reach 432 million adolescent girls (ages 12-18) around the world with content and educational curriculum that supports them in creating change in their lives and communities.

It will initially be available in English, Hindi, and Spanish with plans to translate it into dozens more languages.

It will be distributed worldwide via Room to Read and educational partnerships.

The project will also be released to general audiences in October.

To produce the film series, Oscar, BAFTA, Cannes Grand Prix- and Grammy-winning Nexus Studios curated a team of diverse women directors and artists from around the world with distinct visual styles

She Creates Change features the narratives of six courageous young women from low-income communities in Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Vietnam.

Apart from Pinto, other talents contributing their voices to the project are Charithra Chandran, YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, Dilshad Vadsaria, Adhir Kalyan, Amrita Acharia, and Quyen Ngo.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!