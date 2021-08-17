Vaani Kapoor, who last appeared in War (2019) alongside Hrithik Roshan, will shortly be seen in Bell Bottom, her first film outside Yash Raj Films. Ever since making her debut with Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013, Kapoor has been part of only three films before Bell Bottom came her way.

Talking to a newswire, the 32-year-old actress said she is building her own path to success. “Everyone is charting their own course in the industry. You cannot copy somebody else’s career structure, follow their path and get success. I picked the best from what came to me and out of that what works and what doesn’t is destiny,” she said.

She further added, “You are not always lucky with films where everything is going to be 50:50 or your character is going to be the sole driving force of a film. It is never going to be like that. There will be certain films that will not be driven by your character.”

Bell Bottom, which has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari, features Kapoor in the role of Akshay Kumar’s wife. The actress said that her character has a surprise element which has not been revealed in the trailer.

“The character does have a surprise element which is not there in the trailer. She is very different from Tara of Shuddh Desi Romance or Shyra of Befikre (2016). Besides, it was interesting to be paired opposite Akshay Kumar, he is a big megastar. There are certain stars who are loved by the masses and to share screen space with them is a huge boost for an actor because you also get to connect with his audience. And my father is a huge fan of his, it is literally like I have fulfilled his wish.”

Produced by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment, Bell Bottom also stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on August 19, 2021.

Tags: Vaani Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom