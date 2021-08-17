Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a son, in February. For several months, the power couple kept the name of their second born under wraps. But just before the launch of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book on pregnancy, it emerged that the couple had named their second son Jehangir, the imperial name of the 17th-century Mughal emperor, who executed Sikh guru Arjan Dev in 1606 for opposing his rule. This did not go down well with trolls who took to Twitter and brutally trolled the celebrity couple over the name of their son.

A similar controversy had erupted when the two welcomed their first born Taimur in 2016. Trolls had claimed that the child was named after a 14th-century Turkic conqueror who violently attacked Delhi in 1398.

“After Taimur, the guy who killed 5% of human population on earth, Jehangir, the Mughal who was an opium addict and debauch tyrant makes a good follow-up. Going for Aurangzeb would have made even more sense,” read a tweet.

In a recent interview with an Indian, Khan revealed that how the controversy has affected her. “Bollywood celebrities, in every situation, are a soft target. I am a very positive person. I am very happy and content and I want to spread positivity. In a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls, I can’t think of any form of negativity. There is no place for negativity in our lives because look at what the pandemic has taught us. It’s bringing us closer. It has brought the world closer. We have to stand for each other. That’s the way I think, all of us think and I think all of us should think.”

The actress added that amidst the ongoing pandemic, the most important thing to fuss over cannot be what her son is named or what he is doing.

About dealing with trolls, she said, “I have to start meditating now that I am pushed against the wall. We are talking about two innocent children here. But we are going to stay happy and positive.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan next will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is scheduled to release on Christmas 2021.

