US ends third-country visa appointments for Indian travelers

Longer wait times expected due to high demand at Indian consulates.

The United States has updated its visa rules for Indian applicants, ending the practice of booking faster interview slots in third countries. Under the new guidelines, all non-immigrant visa (NIV) appointments must now be scheduled in the applicant’s home country or country of legal residence. Exceptions are only allowed if the US does not conduct regular visa operations in that country.

Impact on Indian Visa Applicants

Indian travelers have relied on third-country visa appointments to manage long wait times at consulates in India. Countries such as the UAE, Thailand, and Singapore often offered quicker appointments, enabling business professionals to attend urgent meetings, students to join academic programs on time, and tourists to finalize last-minute trips.

With the removal of this option, Indian applicants seeking a US visa must now schedule appointments in India, regardless of urgency. This policy change significantly impacts travel planning for business, education, and tourism purposes.

Scope of the New Visa Policy

The updated visa policy applies to all non-immigrant categories, including:

B1/B2 visas for business and tourism

F-1 student visas

Temporary work visas

Other visitor visas

The US Department of State has stated that this move is part of broader efforts to strengthen visa processing, improve security controls, and standardize appointment management across US missions worldwide. Only in rare cases where the US lacks regular consular services in an applicant’s country will exceptions be considered.

Reasons Behind the Policy Change

During the COVID-19 pandemic, US consulates in India faced significant backlogs due to closures and reduced staffing. To reduce delays, many applicants opted for third-country visa appointments, sometimes shortening wait times from years to weeks. The new rule aims to centralize visa processing and prevent applicants from bypassing the standard system.

Officials say the change will also allow consulates to maintain better oversight of visa applications, ensure security protocols are consistently applied, and manage resources more efficiently across global missions.

Expected Delays in Visa Processing

US consulates in India are already experiencing long wait times for interviews, which have been exacerbated by post-pandemic demand. The elimination of third-country visa appointments is expected to increase delays further, as all applicants must now go through the Indian consular system.

Travelers should anticipate longer processing times and plan their trips well in advance. Business executives, tech professionals, and tourism operators may face challenges in adjusting schedules or securing appointments for urgent travel.

Expert Recommendations for Visa Applicants

Immigration consultants recommend that Indian applicants begin their visa process earlier than previously required. Key advice includes:

Applying as soon as travel plans are confirmed

Monitoring updates from the US Department of State on visa policies

Preparing required documentation in advance to avoid delays

Understanding that flexibility previously available through third-country appointments is no longer an option

These measures will help applicants reduce the risk of missing deadlines for business trips, educational programs, or personal travel.

Conclusion: A Stricter Visa Environment

The updated US visa policy represents a stricter approach for Indian applicants. By requiring interviews in the applicant’s home country, the policy removes previously available shortcuts and emphasizes early preparation. Travelers, educational institutions, and business organizations must now factor in longer wait times and adjust travel plans accordingly.

While this change may create initial challenges, it also reflects a broader strategy to enhance security, streamline visa operations, and improve the management of non-immigrant visa processes worldwide. Indian travelers are advised to plan their US travel carefully, allowing sufficient time for visa processing under the new rules.