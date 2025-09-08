Indian-American at Google: Varshney explains how AI has transformed software development

Highlights:

Varshney Khan is a Google machine learning engineer reshaping software development with AI.

AI has reduced workflows that used to take days or weeks into hours.

Since 2017, AI has moved from a niche to an essential skill for engineers.

Modern engineers are expected to build intelligent, efficient, and robust systems.

Data management and experimentation have evolved, with AI enabling faster innovation.

Varshney Khan’s career spans Flipkart, AWS, Splunk, and Google, highlighting continuous upskilling.

Advice for new engineers: focus on CS fundamentals, build impactful projects, and master AI as both a creator and user.

Harsh Varshney, an Indian-American machine learning engineer at Google, explains how artificial intelligence is reshaping software development and the expectations of engineers in Big Tech. In an interview with Business Insider, Varshney highlighted that AI has shortened workflows that once took weeks into mere hours, while making AI expertise essential for every software professional.

Varshney on AI Turning Weeks of Coding into Hours

Traditionally, software development relied on long planning phases and multi-week sprints. Varshney notes that today’s environment emphasizes speed, efficiency, and measurable outcomes. “AI tools now shape how I debug, experiment, and optimize, turning workflows that once took days into hours,” he said. Engineers are no longer assessed just on whether their code works—they are expected to deliver intelligent solutions that are efficient, reliable, and innovative.

The rapid rise of generative AI has also raised the bar for engineers, making it a core part of software development. Companies now seek professionals who can combine programming skills with AI expertise to accelerate product development and experimentation.

From Niche Skill to Core Competency: Insights from Varshney

Varshney reflects on his career since 2017, noting how AI has evolved from a niche interest to an essential skill. “Back then, AI was a niche field. Today, it’s built into almost everything—it’s a core skill,” he said. For engineers like Varshney, the role has shifted from writing basic applications to designing intelligent systems that power modern software.

This transformation requires deep technical knowledge in machine learning, data science, and emerging areas such as agentic AI. Engineers must now build systems that are not only functional but also intelligent, adaptable, and capable of learning from data. Expertise in AI is no longer optional—it is a requirement for competing in Big Tech.

Varshney on Changing Rules of Data and Innovation

A major change highlighted by Varshney is in how data is used. “The rules of data have fundamentally changed,” he said. Intelligent algorithms now enable faster experimentation and feedback loops. Routine programming tasks are increasingly automated by AI, giving engineers more time to focus on complex, creative problem-solving.

Varshney emphasizes that success in tech now depends on knowing how to use AI both as a builder and as a power user. Engineers must develop novel AI models while also leveraging existing AI tools for rapid prototyping, debugging, and scaling products efficiently.

Varshney’s Career Path Reflects the AI-Driven Tech Era

Varshney’s educational and professional journey mirrors the evolving demands of the tech industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from BITS Pilani and a master’s degree in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University. Before joining Google, he gained experience at Flipkart, Amazon Web Services, and Splunk. His career demonstrates the need for continuous learning and upskilling, particularly in AI and machine learning, to remain competitive in modern software development.

Advice from Varshney for the Next Generation of Engineers

Varshney advises aspiring engineers to focus on strong computer science fundamentals while building projects that show tangible impact. He stresses that mastering AI—both as a system builder and as a power user—is essential. In addition, adapting to the fast-paced evolution of technology is crucial to success.

According to Varshney, AI has redefined the software engineering role. It has made coding faster, more creative, and more directly tied to intelligent outcomes. Engineers who embrace AI and continuously upgrade their skills are best positioned to thrive in today’s tech landscape.