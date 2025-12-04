US orders strict new screening for H-1B applicants as Trump administration expands speech-related reviews

Highlights:

US consular officers must now examine LinkedIn profiles and resumes of H-1B applicants and accompanying family members.

Screening focuses on work involving content moderation, fact-checking, compliance, misinformation, disinformation, or online safety.

Evidence of censoring protected US speech may trigger visa ineligibility under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Policy formally applies to all visa categories but is centered on H-1B applicants in technology fields. - Advertisement -

The move reflects the Trump administration’s wider push to prioritize free speech concerns in immigration policy.

The Trump administration has introduced a new set of screening measures that significantly raise the level of vetting for H-1B visa applicants, particularly those in technology, digital services, and online content-related roles. The guidance, issued through a US State Department cable dated December 2 and circulated to all American diplomatic missions, directs consular officers to examine professional and online histories in far greater detail.

According to the cable, consular staff must now review the LinkedIn profiles, resumes, and employment backgrounds of applicants and their dependent family members. The goal is to determine whether any applicant has taken part in activities that the administration considers to be censorship of legally protected speech in the United States. The instruction adds a new dimension to H-1B screening by linking immigration eligibility to work experience in content oversight and digital policy roles.

H-1B Applicants From India and China Face Increased Scrutiny

The new approach is expected to have its greatest impact on H-1B applicants from India and China, the two countries that account for the largest share of skilled tech workers hired by US technology firms. These companies rely heavily on the H-1B program to fill roles requiring high-level expertise in software, engineering, analytics, and digital operations.

Many prominent technology leaders, including several CEOs who supported Donald Trump during the previous election cycle, have long advocated for predictable access to the H-1B program. The latest rules, however, introduce a new emphasis on ideological review, signaling a shift away from the program’s traditional focus on skills and labor demand.

H-1B Screening to Include Speech-Linked Job Functions

The cable, first reported by Reuters, states that applicants with experience in misinformation, disinformation, content moderation, fact-checking, compliance, or online safety will now face detailed evaluation. If consular officers identify credible evidence that a person participated in, encouraged, or attempted to censor lawful speech in the United States, the applicant may be deemed ineligible for a visa under a relevant provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act. This applies even if the position was held outside the US.

Although the rule applies across all non-immigrant and immigrant visa categories, the State Department noted that H-1B applicants should receive particular attention because of their concentration in the tech sector and their proximity to digital platform operations, including social media companies and financial services firms.

H-1B Reviews Will Cover Past and Current Employers

The memo instructs officers to investigate employment histories thoroughly, covering both first-time H-1B applicants and those returning to the US after previous employment. This includes examining companies involved in moderation or compliance work, as the administration has linked such roles to broader debates about speech rights, digital influence, and regulatory controls on online content.

The Trump administration has increasingly framed free speech as a central element of its foreign policy approach. Earlier this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that individuals or entities involved in “suppressing American speech” on digital platforms could face visa restrictions. The new H-1B guidance reflects that same priority.

Expanded H-1B Vetting May Affect Workers Worldwide

The policy marks a significant shift in how the United States evaluates foreign workers seeking H-1B visas. It extends scrutiny beyond technical qualifications to include ideological and content-related job responsibilities. For workers in moderation, trust and safety, fact-checking, and compliance roles, the new rules introduce uncertainty about visa eligibility regardless of employer location.

The directive suggests that the US government intends to monitor how foreign professionals contribute to digital governance and the oversight of online content, raising potential implications for global labor mobility within the tech sector. For H-1B applicants, particularly from India and China, the revised approach could result in longer processing times, additional interviews, or, in some cases, visa denial based on assessments of past job duties.