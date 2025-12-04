Putin backs Modi’s leadership, signals deeper India–Russia strategic partnership

Highlights:

Putin says PM Modi “does not give in to pressure,” including from the US

Putin describes Modi as a friend and praises India’s leadership and economic growth

Putin reveals his SCO limousine ride with Modi was a spontaneous gesture of friendship

Putin confirms upcoming India–Russia cooperation in nuclear energy, space, AI, and manufacturing - Advertisement -

India Today calls the interview candid and globally focused

Speaking from the Kremlin’s Ekaterina Hall, Putin said India’s global stance under Modi remains firm and consistent despite international pressure. When asked whether the United States is applying economic pressure on India through tariffs, Putin responded by stating that Prime Minister Modi is “not one to give in to pressure.”

He said the world recognizes India’s position under Modi’s leadership and rejected the idea that external powers could force India to change course through economic tools.

Putin added that India “can take pride in its achievements” and emphasized that the notion of any country being able to arm-twist India does not reflect reality.

He further stated that more than 90 percent of Russia–India bilateral transactions have been executed successfully, calling it evidence of strong diplomatic coordination and economic engagement between the two sides.

Putin and Modi’s SCO Car Ride: A Personal Gesture

Putin also addressed the widely discussed limousine ride he shared with Modi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit held in Tianjin, China, on September 1, 2025.

According to Putin, the decision to invite Modi into his car was entirely spontaneous and driven by personal warmth between the two leaders. He said it was his own idea and reflected their friendship rather than any protocol arrangement.

During the brief drive, the two leaders discussed summit-related issues and continued their conversation even after reaching the venue.

After the summit, Modi shared details of the interaction on X, describing the exchange with Putin as “insightful.”

Putin Signals Expanded India–Russia Strategic Cooperation

Putin’s comments come ahead of his planned two-day visit to India, where several new agreements are expected to be discussed across key strategic sectors.

While he did not disclose specific project details, Putin confirmed that India and Russia are moving forward with cooperation in:

Nuclear energy

Space exploration

Aircraft manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Artificial Intelligence

He said both countries are prioritizing sectors that will be “most significant to future global development.”

Putin also pointed to India’s 7.7 percent economic growth rate and attributed much of that performance to Modi’s leadership and national policy direction.

Is Putin Signaling a New Phase in India–Russia Relations?

Putin’s statements during the interview indicate a clear effort to reinforce India–Russia relations at both strategic and personal levels. His public remarks on Modi’s independence from global pressure, especially from the US, signal Moscow’s continued positioning of India as a key global partner outside Western-aligned blocs.

At a time when global geopolitics are increasingly shaped by economic sanctions, tariff disputes, and shifting alliances, Putin’s comments highlight Moscow’s interest in maintaining strong economic and strategic partnerships with New Delhi.

The confirmation that over 90 percent of bilateral transactions between the two countries have already been successfully executed further underscores the operational strength of the relationship.

Putin on India’s Growth and Global Role

By publicly praising India’s economic growth rate and national leadership, Putin positioned India as a rising global power with independent decision-making capacity. His remarks suggest that Moscow views India not simply as a regional partner, but as a long-term strategic player on the global stage.

The emphasis on sectors such as nuclear energy, space, and Artificial Intelligence also reflects the technological direction of future India–Russia cooperation.

Putin’s India Visit and Strategic Messaging

Putin’s upcoming visit to India will be closely watched across diplomatic and economic circles. His interview has already sent a clear message about the direction of bilateral ties, emphasizing:

Political independence

Economic cooperation

Strategic technology partnerships

Personal trust between leadership

The repeated praise for Modi’s leadership, combined with references to economic growth and expanding sectors of cooperation, suggests that the relationship is moving into a new operational phase rather than remaining limited to traditional defense and energy ties.

Putin and the Global Implications of India–Russia Ties

Putin’s remarks also carry broader global implications. By publicly addressing US pressure on India and dismissing its effectiveness, Putin signaled Russia’s opposition to economic coercion as a diplomatic tool.

His statements frame India as a country capable of balancing relations across global power centers without yielding to external demands. This positioning aligns with India’s long-standing non-aligned and strategic autonomy approach.

What Putin’s Remarks Indicate

Putin’s interview presents India–Russia relations as stable, expanding, and strategically focused on future industries. The emphasis on technology, manufacturing, and nuclear cooperation, alongside public recognition of Modi’s leadership, points toward deepening ties beyond traditional diplomatic frameworks.

While specific agreements remain undisclosed, the areas highlighted by Putin suggest that upcoming discussions in New Delhi will focus on long-term economic and technological alignment.

As global geopolitical dynamics continue to shift, Putin’s public messaging underscores Russia’s intent to position India as a central partner in its future strategic outlook.