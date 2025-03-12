US targets India over high tariffs on American goods, cites 150 per cent tax on alcohol

US Calls Out India for 150% Tariff on Alcohol and Other Goods

The United States has once again raised concerns over the high tariffs that India imposes on American products, particularly alcohol and agricultural goods. The issue was highlighted during a White House press briefing on Tuesday (11), where Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt displayed a chart comparing tariffs levied by India, Canada, and Japan.

Leavitt, responding to a question about Canada, took the opportunity to criticize India’s high import duties on American products. According to a report by news agency PTI, she pointed out that “Canada has been ripping off the United States of America and hard-working Americans for decades.”

She further added, “If you look at the rates of tariffs across the board that Canadians have been imposing on the American people and our workers here, it is egregious.”

During the briefing, Leavitt specifically mentioned India’s import taxes on American alcohol and agricultural products. She stated, “You look at India, 150% tariff on American alcohol. You think that’s helping Kentucky bourbon be exported into India? I don’t think so. 100% tariff on agricultural products from India.”

Leavitt also pointed to Japan’s tariff policies, stating, “Look at Japan, tariffing rice 700%.” She held up a chart displaying comparative tariff rates, with India’s figures emphasized using circles in the colors of the Indian national flag.

Leavitt reiterated former President Donald Trump’s stance on global trade, emphasizing his commitment to fair trade practices. She stated, “President Trump believes in reciprocity, and it is about dang time that we have a president who actually looks out for the interests of American businesses and workers. All he’s asking for at the end of the day are fair and balanced trade practices, and unfortunately, Canada has not been treating us very fairly at all over the past several decades.”

Trump has been vocal in his criticism of India’s tariffs in recent weeks. On Friday, he claimed that India had agreed to significantly lower its tariffs on American imports, arguing that his administration’s efforts were finally forcing the country to make concessions.

India, however, has refuted claims that it has agreed to lower tariffs. On Monday, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told a Parliamentary panel that discussions between India and the United States were still ongoing. He clarified that no agreement had yet been reached regarding tariff reductions.

Barthwal briefed the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, stating that “negotiations between the two countries are still on and no agreement on trade tariffs has been reached so far.”

Trump’s recent remarks about India’s trade policies have added another layer of complexity to US-India trade negotiations. While discussions continue, India’s high import duties remain a key point of contention in the broader economic relationship between the two countries.