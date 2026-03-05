US citizens stranded in Dubai: Indian-American CEO criticizes lack of evacuation plan amid Middle East crisis

Highlights:

SardineAI CEO Ranjan says he is stranded in Dubai during the Middle East crisis.

He claims the US government has not announced an evacuation plan.

Countries including the UK, France, Italy, Israel, Spain, and India have begun repatriation efforts.

The US State Department has issued a helpline but no evacuation flights.

Multiple US-bound flights from Dubai have been canceled, worsening the situation.

An Indian-American entrepreneur and CEO of a US-based technology startup has publicly criticized the US government, saying the country has failed to support US citizens stranded in Dubai as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

Ranjan, founder of SardineAI, said he is currently stuck in Dubai after traveling to the city for business meetings with financial institutions focused on combating financial fraud. As the regional crisis intensified and international travel disruptions grew, he found himself unable to return to the United States.

The situation comes as air travel across the region faces severe disruption following military strikes involving the US and Israel on Iran, which triggered retaliation and led to widespread flight cancellations across major Middle Eastern hubs.

US Citizens Stranded in Dubai Face Uncertainty as Flights Are Canceled

According to Ranjan, repeated attempts to return to the US have failed as flights continue to be canceled. He said he booked multiple tickets hoping to secure a seat back home, but each booking was eventually called off.

“I am a proud US citizen and founder of a successful startup that employs 94 employees in the US and 180+ employees globally. I was in Dubai on a business trip … but now I am stranded,” he wrote in a post on X.

Ranjan explained that the past several days have been stressful as the crisis unfolds.

After several days of uncertainty, he said the experience has left him frustrated and disappointed with the response from US authorities.

“I became a naturalized US citizen because I believe in the American dream, and the idea that in a crisis, America never leaves its citizens behind,” he wrote. “I see that American dream being shattered not just for me, but for tens of thousands of other Americans left stranded.”

The SardineAI founder also noted that flights to other countries appear to be operating while US-bound routes continue to face disruptions.

US Government Response for US Citizens Stranded in Dubai

The United States Department of State has so far not announced any organized evacuation flights for Americans stranded in Dubai or other parts of the Gulf region.

Instead, the department has issued a helpline for US citizens seeking assistance. Travelers have been advised to call 1-202-501-4444 to obtain information about possible departure options.

US officials have also asked citizens in the region to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), a system designed to provide travel alerts and safety updates during emergencies.

However, Ranjan said these measures have offered little practical support. “I am enrolled in STEP and have only received generic messages,” he wrote.

He also described his experience calling the official helpline, saying the recorded message indicated that evacuation assistance was not currently available.

“Please don’t rely on the USG for assisted departure or evacuation at this point. There are currently no evacuation flights at this time.”

Other Countries Begin Evacuation Efforts While US Citizens Remain Stranded

Ranjan compared the US response with actions taken by other countries during the crisis. According to him, several governments have already begun bringing their citizens home or ensuring commercial travel options remain open.

Countries including the United Kingdom, Israel, Spain, Italy, France, and India have taken steps to repatriate citizens or maintain travel access.

Watching these developments unfold while remaining unable to leave Dubai has added to his frustration.

Ranjan said the crisis has highlighted gaps in emergency response systems for Americans traveling overseas, particularly during sudden geopolitical conflicts that disrupt aviation routes.

Growing Concerns for US Citizens Stranded in Dubai

Ranjan also raised concerns about broader operational challenges affecting US diplomatic missions in the region. He pointed to reports of reduced staffing levels and funding pressures at some US consulates, along with security risks facing American diplomatic facilities.

He questioned whether US authorities could establish a more responsive emergency support system for citizens caught in overseas crises.

Specifically, he suggested the possibility of creating a dedicated hotline within the United States that could provide direct assistance and clearer information for stranded Americans.

His comments have gained attention online, reflecting growing concern among US citizens currently in the Gulf region as travel uncertainty continues.