Iran rejects claims that Mojtaba Khamenei has been selected as supreme leader

Highlights:

Reports claimed Mojtaba Khamenei had been selected as Iran’s next Supreme Leader.

Iranian officials denied the reports and said no official decision has been made.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died on February 28 in joint

Iran is currently governed by a temporary three-member Leadership Council.

Military tensions across the Middle East have escalated following the strikes.

Conflicting reports about Mojtaba Khamenei circulated widely on Wednesday, with some international media outlets claiming that he had been selected as Iran’s next Supreme Leader following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian authorities have publicly rejected those claims and stated that no official decision has been made regarding the country’s next leader.

The reports suggested that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Iranian leader, had been chosen by Iran’s Assembly of Experts. The clerical body holds constitutional authority to appoint the Supreme Leader, who serves as the highest political and religious authority in the country. Some Israeli media outlets were among the first to report that the body had already finalized its decision and selected Mojtaba Khamenei as the successor.

Iranian officials responded quickly to the reports and denied that any such decision had been made.

Iranian officials say reports about Mojtaba Khamenei are “unofficial”

A statement posted on the social media platform X by the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai addressed the circulating claims directly. Iranian authorities said that the reports naming Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader were not based on official information.

The statement said media reports about possible leadership candidates “have no official source and are officially denied.” Officials emphasized that speculation regarding a confirmed successor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is inaccurate.

The denial indicates that the process of choosing Iran’s next Supreme Leader has not yet been publicly concluded. Under Iran’s political system, the Assembly of Experts is responsible for selecting the leader after reviewing potential candidates.

For now, Iranian authorities say the country remains under temporary leadership until a formal decision is announced.

Mojtaba Khamenei mentioned in succession speculation

Speculation about Mojtaba Khamenei has circulated in political discussions about Iran’s leadership for several years. As the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, he has been viewed by some analysts as a possible candidate if the leadership position became vacant.

However, Iranian officials have not publicly confirmed any shortlist of candidates. The recent reports claiming Mojtaba Khamenei had already been selected appear to have originated from media speculation following the death of the Supreme Leader.

Iran’s government has emphasized that no official confirmation exists and that the selection process has not been completed.

Regional tensions rise as speculation around Mojtaba Khamenei continues

The military situation in the Middle East has intensified since the strikes that killed Ayatollah Khamenei. Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks targeting several locations across the Gulf region.

Targets reportedly included areas in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Bahrain. Oil facilities and United States diplomatic locations were also reported to have been hit during the retaliatory attacks.

The escalation has drawn international attention and increased concerns about a broader regional conflict.

US President Donald Trump said it was “too late” for Iran to return to negotiations in order to avoid further military confrontation. At the same time, Israel expanded military operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group that entered the conflict.

By Tuesday, the confrontation had entered its fourth day. A drone strike caused a fire at the US consulate in Dubai. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later confirmed that all personnel at the facility were safe.

Despite ongoing speculation about Mojtaba Khamenei, Iranian authorities continue to state that no official successor to the Supreme Leader has been announced. For now, Iran remains under interim leadership while the Assembly of Experts determines the country’s next leader.