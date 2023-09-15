22.7 C
London
Friday, September 15, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsUN criticises Myanmar at regional meet
News

UN criticises Myanmar at regional meet

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

News

Bangladesh prosecutor seeks asylum after losing job over support to Nobel laureate

BANGLADESH authorities sacked a senior prosecutor after he condemned...
Headline Story

India’s Gaganyaan mission crucial test scheduled next month

INDIA is set to conduct a key test in...
UK News

Keir Starmer takes a no-nonsense stance on illegal migration

Opposition leader Keir Starmer announced on Thursday (14) that...
Pakistan news

Pakistan caretaker government ‘appears to favour Imran Khan’s foes’

PAKISTAN’S election commission has questioned the neutrality of the...
UK News

Sara Sharif: Police charge three including father over murder

POLICE investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl said...

HOPES of a return to democracy in juntaruled Myanmar are being crushed by “systematic repression”, United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres said last Thursday (7) at a summit in Indonesia with the United States, China and regional leaders.

Myanmar has been ravaged by deadly violence since a 2021 military coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, unleashing a bloody crackdown on dissent.

“Brutal violence, worsening poverty, and systematic repression are crushing hopes for a return to democracy,” Guterres said. He was speaking before a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is a member. “The situation is untenable.”

The junta was not in attendance after being barred from attending ASEAN summits until it implements a fivepoint peace plan agreed two years ago.

Guterres noted that the crisis has “further deteriorated” in the past year. In an earlier speech, he had said that the world was witnessing an “enormous tragedy”.

Before his meeting with ASEAN leaders, he repeated a call for Myanmar’s military authorities to free detained leaders and political prisoners and return to democratic rule.

Deposed leader Suu Kyi is among those still in detention.

Guterres also said the conditions for the safe return of Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar in 2017, many of them to neighbouring Bangladesh, during a brutal military crackdown “are not yet in sight”.

Myanmar is facing genocide accusations at the United Nations’ top court following the mass exodus.

Leaders at the ASEAN summit last Tuesday (5) called on Myanmar’s military rulers to “de-escalate violence and stop targeted attacks on civilians”, a statement that the junta condemned as “one-sided”.

Myanmar has also been replaced as ASEAN’s rotating chair in 2026 by the Philippines.

An Indonesian official, who declined to be identified, said “they are still isolated, ASEAN does not trust them”.

In a wide-ranging speech earlier at the summit, Guterres called on world leaders to “turn up the heat” to solve the global climate crisis.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Man arrested in India’s Karnataka for buffalo theft 58 years back
Next article
Bangladesh prosecutor seeks asylum after losing job over support to Nobel laureate

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Bangladesh prosecutor seeks asylum after losing job over support to Nobel laureate

News 0
BANGLADESH authorities sacked a senior prosecutor after he condemned...

India’s Gaganyaan mission crucial test scheduled next month

Headline Story 0
INDIA is set to conduct a key test in...

Keir Starmer takes a no-nonsense stance on illegal migration

UK News 0
Opposition leader Keir Starmer announced on Thursday (14) that...

Popular

Bangladesh prosecutor seeks asylum after losing job over support to Nobel laureate

News 0
BANGLADESH authorities sacked a senior prosecutor after he condemned...

India’s Gaganyaan mission crucial test scheduled next month

Headline Story 0
INDIA is set to conduct a key test in...

Keir Starmer takes a no-nonsense stance on illegal migration

UK News 0
Opposition leader Keir Starmer announced on Thursday (14) that...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc